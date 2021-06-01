Woman accused of shooting Bloomington man arrested in Columbus, Ohio

BLOOMINGTON — A woman accused of shooting a man last month as he walked in a Bloomington neighborhood has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio, police said.

Samantha Glenn, 27, is in custody at the Franklin County Jail in Columbus, Ohio, and awaiting extradition back to Monroe County, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

A 35-year-old man told police he was walking in the 600 block of West 12th Street around 11 a.m. May 21 when he heard footsteps behind him. Police said he reported that he turned around and saw a woman raise a handgun and began firing at him as he ran northbound on Fairview Street from the West 12th Street intersection.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bloomington Police Department Detective Chris Scott received a phone call around 8 p.m. Monday from an officer with the Columbus Police Department who said Glenn had been found behind a church in Columbus in the same van she was last seen driving following the shooting.

Glenn was wanted on a warrant for charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

The victim told police he and his wife have known Glenn for several years.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Scott at 812-349-3382.

PREVIOUS | Bloomington police looking for woman in connection with shooting