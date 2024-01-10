Woman arrested after pointing pink pistol at another driver during I-65 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — January 8 is a day one Indianapolis woman says she most likely won’t ever forget.

“It was scary, it was life-threatening. I have kids that I want to see,” the woman, who wanted to stay anonymous due to safety concerns, said.

Court documents detail the terrifying moments she faced on Monday afternoon.

Police say the woman called police after 24-year-old Destinee Taylor zoomed around her car on I-65 near Southport Road. Documents say the woman believed Taylor threw something out of the window, trying to hit the woman's car.

Then, the documents say, the woman pretended to call police, hoping Taylor would stop. The woman told police that Taylor pulled up next to her and pointed a “pink” gun at her.

Provided

“When I saw the barrel of the gun, I didn't want to panic because, as you know, on the highway, we have people going 60 to 70 miles per hour. I could have had a wreck," the woman said. "My first instinct was to call the police and get behind her, not on the side of her."

The woman was able to provide photos of the car to state police. Hours later, ISP were able to arrest Taylor.

“I just went into quick thinking, took pictures of the plate — as many as I could — before she got away,” the woman said.

Provided

WRTV Investigates' review of records in May shows in most of these shootings, no arrests are made because the victims and witnesses are unable to provide enough information about the shooter or vehicle involved.

In 2022, for example, only six arrests were made out of the 66 reported cases of shootings on the interstate.

In 2023, that number was roughly 7.

“I feel like this is one less person that needs to have a gun. [She was] using it irresponsibly,” the woman said.