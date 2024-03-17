Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Broad Ripple apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is facing attempted murder charges after being arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman in a Broad Ripple apartment complex Saturday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the Line Apartment Complex at 965 E. 64th St. on a report of a person stabbed on Saturday.

Officers arrived and located an adult female with stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

During an investigation, police located the suspect, a 34-year-old woman, near the crime scene.

The suspect was interviewed and then arrested for attempted murder. Detectives said the suspect and victim knew each other.

There is no additional information at this time.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.