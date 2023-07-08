Woman arrested for child, animal neglect after multiple dead animals found in Lawrence County home

LAWRENCE Co. — A woman was arrested for child neglect and animal abuse after multiple deceased animals were found in her Lawrence County home.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, animal control responded to the home in the 1200 block of South Meridian Road after reports of small animals being neglected.

Upon arrival, animal control found dead rabbits on the porch.

Police said the woman and resident of the home, allowed animal control to check other animals on the property.

Animal control found "multiple deceased rabbits, dogs in crates that had several inches of feces in them, as well as multiple rabbits and a chinchilla that were very malnourished."

The home was also found to be unkept and in very poor condition. Police said another dead rabbit was also found inside the home.

Two juvenile children living in the residence were placed in a safer environment with family by The Department of Child Services. The White River Humane Society transported and is housing the dogs and the two live rabbits and chinchilla were placed with animal fosters.

The woman was arrested for 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent and 17 counts of Animal Neglect.