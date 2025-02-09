Woman arrested for OWI After fatal two-vehicle crash in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A woman was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated after a deadly crash that claimed the life of another woman in Hendricks County on Saturday,

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 40 and SR 39.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a black Chrysler 300, carrying two occupants, was traveling eastbound on US 40. A white Lincoln MKZ, occupied by four individuals, was headed westbound on the same road. At the intersection of US 40 and SR 39, the driver of the Lincoln MKZ failed to yield the right of way while attempting to make a southbound turn, resulting in a collision with the Chrysler 300.

Tragically, the female passenger in the Chrysler 300 was transported to Eskenazi Hospital via ambulance but was pronounced dead while en route. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notifications to her family.

The driver of the Lincoln MKZ was also transported to Hendricks Regional Hospital, where medical personnel conducted a blood draw. Following medical evaluation, the driver was taken into custody and booked into the Hendricks County Jail on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. Results from the blood draw are still pending.