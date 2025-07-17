Woman arrested in Atlanta in connection with Indy shooting that left 1 critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for her alleged role in a shooting that occurred on the city's Northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place early on Saturday, July 5, at approximately 2:12 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. Upon investigation, they discovered that an adult male was shot and was listed in critical condition. Police later determined that the shooting had occurred in the 1400 block of Burdsal Parkway.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrived at the scene to begin their investigation and quickly located an abandoned vehicle belonging to the suspect just hours later. While processing the vehicle, officers seized a firearm as evidence.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified Hutchinson as the primary suspect in the shooting. On July 16, IMPD Detectives tracked her down to the Atlanta, Georgia area and collaborated with local authorities to make the arrest.

Hutchinson was charged with two active warrants: one for battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and another for a parole violation stemming from a previous armed robbery conviction.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.