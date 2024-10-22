Woman charged in fatal Sept. hit-and-run on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is facing charges after prosecutors say she struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in September.

Lateresa Hadrick faces the following charges:



Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury

Obstruction of justice

Driving while suspended

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South Lynhurst Drive and West Kelly Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say 30-year-old Alexandra Leal was walking north on Lynhurst Drive when she was hit by a vehicle. IMPD says the driver did not stop after the crash.

Police found a silver-colored plastic Toyota emblem and black plastic piece in the grass and small shards of glass in the road after the incident.

According to court documents, surveillance footage from businesses in the area helped police determine a silver Toyota Camry struck Leal. Investigators believed the suspect vehicle would have damage to the front end.

Footage at a Speedway gas station on Lynhurst Drive showed a car matching the description drive by just after the crash occurred.

Using license plate recognition, detectives located the suspect vehicle, which was registered to Hadrick.

IMPD says Hadrick had been involved in a separate hit-and-run investigation in October 2023.

According to court documents, the Toyota Camry was found parked next to a dumpster on a dead-end parking lot in an apartment complex in the 10100 block of East 42nd Street.

Inside the vehicle, investigators say they located documents with Hadrick’s name on them and a receipt from an auto parts store for a new windshield.

When questioned by police, Hadrick said she was scared because she thought she hit an animal or someone’s car and panicked, court documents say. She learned she hit a person on October 1 but did not contact the police.

