Woman, child found dead in Lafayette apartment

LAFAYETTE — Police are investigating after a woman and child were found dead in an apartment in Lafayette.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to an apartment complex located in the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive at 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 43-year-old female and a 5-year-old-female. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident that led to their deaths was believed to be contained in the residence,” a press release from the department said.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identifies of the deceased.

According to police, more details regarding the incident will be released at a later date.