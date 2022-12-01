Woman convicted for 2021 murder and robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Davonica Beasley has been convicted of murder, felony murder, and robbery for a 2021 robbery that killed Keegan Wolf.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the conviction today after a jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict in a two-day trial.

On Sept. 25, 2021, police responded to reports of someone shot at a hotel located in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road. Police found Wolf suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that later resulted in his death.

It was determined that Beasley shot and killed Wolf during an interaction at the hotel in which witnesses observed Beasley and another person fleeing from the hotel and then leaving in a vehicle.

Security footage, phone and social media records and forensic evidence placed Beasley at the scene of the crime.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in identifying and arresting Beasley.

“This case exemplifies the important role collaboration plays throughout the duration of the criminal justice process,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “Investigators, community members, and prosecutors worked together to bring justice for Keegan Wolf and his family.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 30, 2023, at one p.m. in Criminal Court 27.

