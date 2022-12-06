Woman convicted to 100 years for 2020 stabbing attack

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced today that Kristen Wolf has pleaded guilty to 4 charges, including 2 counts of murder that resulted in the deaths of Victoria Cook, Dylan Dickover and caused serious injuries to another woman.

Wolf will serve 100 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after taking a plea agreement.

“There is no place for this kind of violent and senseless attack in our society “Mears said. “Pursuant to this agreement, Wolf will spend the rest of her life in prison. We continue to think of the families and all of those affected by the tragedy during this difficult time.”

On May 11, 2020, IMPD officers responded to a residence in Carriage House West Apartments on the city’s west side, where they located three people suffering from stab wounds. Cook was declared deceased at the scene, Dickover and the surviving victim were transported to a hospital. Dickover died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Before the attack, witnesses reported that Wolf knocked aggressively on the victims’ door. When Cook answered the door, Wolf immediately charged and began stabbing her before proceeding to attack the other victims.

Investigators found Wolf’s bloody hat that was left at the scene and had an Indiana Department of Corrections patch on it with the handwritten tag “Wolf.” Wolf was working at a correctional facility in Madison, Indiana at the time.

In a search of Wolf’s residence, investigators also found combat-style knives and uniforms with the same patch that was left on her hat in addition to cleaning products that were used to clean the inside of a vehicle in her garage.

A sentencing hearing has been set for January 20 at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court 20.