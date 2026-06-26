2 people shot near Lugar Towers apartments in downtown Indy; 1 detained

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say two people were shot at a downtown apartment complex early Friday morning.

Online police records show the call for a person shot came in at Lugar Towers off Fort Wayne Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed them to a hospital in critical condition.

Within a couple hours, IMPD said another victim was found shot at this location.

The victim, an adult male, was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD said a person has been detained in connection with the shooting.