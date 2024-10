INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 10 block of Digby Court around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was reported to be critical condition and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

No further information was provided by police.