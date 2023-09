INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died Monday night after being shot on the city's far east side.

According to IMPD, officers were called just before midnight to the 10000 block of E. 33rd Street in Indy on a report of a person shot.

There they located a woman with fatal gunshot wound(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.