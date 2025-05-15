Woman dead after shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 6455 Massachusetts Avenue on a report of a disturbance.

The run was updated to a person shot while officers were on their way. When officers arrived, they located an adult female in the parking lot with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily, detectives believe a disturbance occurred in the parking lot before the shooting occurred.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Kevin Roell at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475, or e-mail him at Kevin.Roell@indy.gov