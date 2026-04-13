Woman dead, man critically injured in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A woman is dead and one man is critically injured after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis early morning Sunday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of Westbrook Avenue and West Washington Street at around 12:35 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a house. He was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

While clearing the house, they found another victim, an adult female. She was also critically injured and taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police believe the two victims were targeted and they believe this is an isolated incident.

Police did not have any information on possible suspects.

There was no other information immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.