Woman dies after being found shot at northwest Indy gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old woman is dead after being found shot at a northwest side gas station.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday to 4720 W. 56th Street for a report of a person shot.

Officers located 21-year-old Tyreana Terrell at the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of Georgetown Road and W. 56th Street. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died, according to IMPD.

IMPD says Terrell was believed to be involved in a fight with at least one other person prior to the her being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

