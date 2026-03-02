Woman dies after being shot on Indy's near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after she was shot early Monday morning on Indianapolis' near southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of South Sheffield Avenue, near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD later confirmed the victim died from her injuries at the hospital.

No additional information regarding a suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IMPD.