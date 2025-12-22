Woman dies after southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 36-year-old woman has died after being shot at a southeast side apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 7500 block of South Village Way.

They found Ashley Yunya Yarrell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Yarrell was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday morning that Yarrell's death has been ruled a homicide.

IMPD has not released information about suspects or circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.