Woman dies in double shooting on near north side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Tuesday morning, a double shooting occurred on the near north side of Indianapolis, resulting in the death of a woman.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call about shots fired shortly before 4 a.m., leading them to the scene where they discovered an adult male and female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers found the female victim unresponsive, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may be related to domestic circumstances, although authorities have not confirmed this and the investigation is ongoing. As of now, no suspect is in custody.