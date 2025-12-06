Woman dies in hospital following shooting on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a woman on Saturday.

IMPD says officers from the Southeast District were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 6:45 a.m.

At the scene, they found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition. IMPD confirmed that the victim later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in the hospital.

An investigation into this incident is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.