Woman fatally shot on Indy's west side; 40-year-old man in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was fatally shot on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of W. St. Clair Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and discovered the adult female victim inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported a male suspect fleeing the area before officers arrived. The swift actions of the IMPD led to the suspect’s apprehension shortly after. Despite initial resistance, police said he was taken into custody using an electronic control device.

IMPD Homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are investigating to determine the circumstances of the shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will announce the victim's identity after notifying next of kin.

The arrested suspect, a 40-year-old man, was identified based on witness cooperation and evidence collected at the scene.

As investigations continue, IMPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Kristina Friel at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475, or e-mail her at Kristina.Friel@indy.gov.

