ANDERSON — A homicide investigation is underway in Anderson after a woman was found stabbed to death Thursday night.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Fletcher Street around 11 p.m.

The victim, Marina Redding, 58, was found by a family member after the relative found out her car had been involved in a crash in Hamilton County that evening.

Police say Redding had multiple stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.