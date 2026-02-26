Woman found dead in burning west side home; Man arrested for murder, arson

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in custody following the death of a woman whose body was discovered inside a fire-damaged home on Indianapolis' west side Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Landola Lane on a report of a person down and unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found a home with extensive fire damage. An adult female was located deceased inside a bedroom.

IMPD homicide detectives, along with IMPD and Indianapolis Fire Department arson investigators, responded to the scene to launch an investigation. Detectives determined the fire had been set intentionally.

Investigators gathered information from several community members and quickly identified a person of interest, as well as a vehicle the individual was believed to be driving. Officers located the vehicle nearby in the 100 block of Betsy Lane. The suspect was found inside the car and taken into custody without incident.

Following an interview, the man was arrested on charges of murder and arson resulting in serious bodily injury. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.