Woman found dead in fatal shooting in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN — A woman was found dead on a front porch Wednesday morning after police responded to a 911 call reporting a possible home invasion.

According to Whitestown Police, officers received the call at 6:49 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased adult female and evidence of a gunshot from inside the home.

Police said they are now investigating the incident as a fatal shooting, not a home invasion.

"They found a deceased adult female, and they found a gunshot hole or a gunshot that had come from inside the home," said Captain John Yurkosh, public information officer for Whitestown Police.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The woman was not the homeowner.

Police have not identified victims or suspects. All individuals involved were taken for questioning.

"Everyone is just a person of interest or a person of involvement with the incident," Yurkosh said.

No other injuries were reported. Police said there is no threat to the public and called it an isolated incident.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing for security camera footage. The victim's identity has not been released pending family notification.

Police hope to have an update by day's end.