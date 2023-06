INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway on the city's southeast side after a woman was found dead.

According to IMPD, officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Spruce Street to check on a person.

There they found a woman dead from gunshot wound(s).

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kyle Hoover in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.