Woman found dead on east side of Indianapolis, IMPD rules incident a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has ruled a woman's death a homicide after she was found on Friday on the east side of the city.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Downey Avenue on a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an adult woman with injuries consistent with trauma wounds to her body. EMS pronounced her deceased at the scene.

IMPD said officers detained a person of interest at the scene, who they later arrested for murder upon consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

IMPD is actively investigating this incident.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.