Woman found dead on Indianapolis' west side, homicide detectives investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was found dead Tuesday night on Indianapolis' west side, and homicide detectives are now investigating.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 1300 block of S. Lynhurst Drive on a report of a deceased person.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female in the rear lawn of the residence with injuries consistent with trauma. Wayne Township Medics pronounced her dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as Kimberly Stewart, 51.

An individual was detained at the scene but was later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michal Dinnsen at 317-327-3475 or email Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).