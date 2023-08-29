Woman found dead on sidewalk on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after police say they found her lying on a sidewalk on the city's eat side late Monday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of E. New York Street and N. Rural Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a woman on the sidewalk in the 200 block of N. Rural Street who appeared to have been shot.

The woman was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

Police say their initial investigation determined that the woman was involved in a disturbance before the shooting and was walking when the shots were fired. They are asking anyone in the area with a home surveillance to look at their cameras just before 9:00 pm to see if there is anything they can share about the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact IMPD Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov. You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.