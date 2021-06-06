Woman found dead outside vacant home on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a homicide on the city's north side.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email officers responded to the 3400 block of North Kenwood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shot fired.

Officers found the victim, a woman, outside a vacant residence in the 3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Cook says the incident may have occurred sometime throughout the night or early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.