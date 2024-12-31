Woman found dead with blunt force trauma on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the south side of Indianapolis on Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Ella Dobbs Lane, near South Meridian and East Stop 11 Road, for an investigation.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female inside the home with blunt-force trauma injuries.

The woman was pronounced deceased.

At this time, the department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.