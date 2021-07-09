Watch
Woman found shot, burned on west side of Indianapolis in critical condition

WRTV photo/Jonathan Christians
A woman was critically injured after she was shot and set on fire in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jul 09, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was critically injured Friday morning after she was shot and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from both a gunshot wound and burns. Medics transported her to an area hospital in critical condition.

The woman has not been identified and police have not provided information about a possible suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

