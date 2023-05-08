Woman hospitalized after being shot by ex-boyfriend in Lafayette parking lot

LAFAYETTE — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in a Lafayette parking lot.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West on reports of a female shot at 5:30 a.m. on May 6.

Upon arrival, officers located 30-year-old Darrah Herring with a gunshot wound in her arm. She was transported to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened inside a vehicle in a parking lot.

Detectives obtained information that led them to believe the shooting was a targeted attack by Herring’s ex-boyfriend, Cordarro Curtis, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana.

Officers located Curtis hiding inside of an apartment in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive.

Curtis was arrested and taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.