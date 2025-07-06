Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman injured in shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said.

According to IMPD, while officers were patrolling the area and working on another investigation near the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street, they were flagged down about shots fired.

As they were arriving, dispatch informed the officers that a person had been shot.

Officers then found a victim, identified as an adult woman, suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Officers at the scene confirmed she was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, officers do not have a suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.

