19-year-old woman killed in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after being shot on the far east side early Friday morning.

Police responded to 10156 John Jay Drive at 3:18 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers found an adult female with wounds consistent with a gunshot. She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

At 4:00 a.m., the woman was pronounced deceased.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Lanya Amika Anderson, 19.

Police say there are indications this is domestic-related, but it has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dinnsen at 317-327-3435 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.