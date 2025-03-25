Woman killed in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Monday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Rural Street on a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, the woman was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Police said a person of interest was detained on the scene but was later released during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Sara Didandeh at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Sara.Didandeh@indy.gov.