Woman killed in shooting on Indy's southside, suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on the southside of Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to 5005 Shelby Street on the report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man outside the house who told them a family member shot him. The officers took a closer look and learned that the man was not hit, and the bullet had gone through his clothing.

WRTV

When officers entered the residence, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials initially listed her condition as critical, but then confirmed she had died.

The suspect was caught by police a few blocks away from the residence, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a family altercation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.