Woman sentenced after being found guilty of stepdaughter's murder

GRANT COUNTY — A woman found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday.

Amanda Carmack was convicted of murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 last month.

Her stepdaughter Skylea's body was found in a shed in September 2019. She had last been seen days earlier.

According to court documents, Carmack eventually admitted to killing Skylea, by choking the girl and then tying "something" around her neck.