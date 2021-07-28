Watch
Woman sentenced in 2019 murder, robbery of next door neighbor

Michael Japowicz/RTV6
Family and friends of Michael Zdenek, who was shot and killed in a home invasion on Edgemont Avenue, held a vigil on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jul 28, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was sentenced to 65 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the death of Michael Zdenek, her next-door neighbor.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Edgemont Avenue on October 5, 2019, where they found Zdenek suffering from trauma.

Prosecutors say Katrina Griffith called 911 claimed that a masked individual approached her neighbor with a handgun and demanded to be let into the residence.

Griffith provided multiple inconsistent statements regarding her role in the incident, and prosecutors say it became clear that Griffith likely knew the masked individual and was directly involved in luring the victim into the fatal robbery."

Griffith was convicted of murder, robbery and burglary in April 2021.

