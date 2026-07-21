Woman sentenced to 10 years for pointing gun at appliance repairman over $70 fee

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A Marion County woman was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison in Indiana after pulling a gun on an appliance repair technician who told her the cost of his services, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday.

Reba LaJoy Wilson, 45, was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and intimidation as part of a plea agreement that dropped three additional criminal charges.

An investigation report submitted to the court from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Nathaniel Baird arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m. March 18, 2024, at Wilson's home in the 3700 block of Payton Avenue to repair a dryer. After completing the work, Baird informed Wilson of the $70 house call fee. Wilson refused to pay and, when Baird attempted to leave, physically blocked the front door to prevent him from exiting.

Wilson then pointed a black and silver handgun at Baird and ordered him to sit down and fix the dryer. Baird, who had noticed the gun on a table when he first arrived, pretended to comply before fleeing through the back door.

As Baird ran from the home, Wilson fired a single shot in his direction. She also made threats including, “You're lucky I don't kill you” and “I'll pop a cap in your a**.”

Baird escaped to his truck and called 911.

Officers responded to the area of 35th Street after receiving a report of shots fired. When they went to the home, they found Wilson outside. She denied that anything had happened at the home.

IMPD detectives got a search warrant for the home and recovered a Smith & Wesson SD40 VE handgun — matching Baird's description — beneath a couch in the living room, and a shell casing on top of a broken dryer door in the kitchen.

Wilson was previously convicted of escape in Jefferson County in 2009, making her a felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm under Indiana law.

WRTV reached out for a jail booking photo of Wilson from IMPD but did not immediately receive a reply Monday night.

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