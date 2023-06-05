Woman sentenced to 9 years with 5 years suspended for killing man in hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was sentenced to 9 years in prison with 5 of those years suspended after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a hit and run that killed 38-year-old Enrique Gaspar.

The charges stem from the incident in 2022 on the southside of Indianapolis.

Investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found that Bowling hit Gaspar on East Troy Avenue while he was walking.

After hitting Gaspar, detectives believe Bowling continued on East Troy Avenue without stopping.

Brooke Bowling pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death or catastrophic injury.

As part of the plea, Bowling will spend four years in prison, two years on probation and her drivers license will be suspended for one year upon release.