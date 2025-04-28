Woman shot by Lawrence officer after allegedly killing dog, pointing gun at police

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after an officer shot a woman who allegedly killed her dog and aimed a firearm at them Sunday night.

According to the department, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a woman pointing a gun at another woman near 47th and Richardt Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers heard noises coming from a detached garage and observed a light inside. When they approached the garage, they manually opened the door to find a woman inside. Police said she was yelling, holding a small dog in her left arm, and a gun in her right hand.

Despite officers issuing multiple verbal commands for her to show her hands, the woman refused to comply, police said. In a turn of events, the woman allegedly shot and killed the dog before raising the firearm towards her own head and towards the officers. In response, one officer fired a shot, striking the woman in the shoulder.

Emergency first aid was immediately provided, and the woman was transported to Methodist Hospital, where she is now listed in stable condition.

She has been charged with several offenses, including felony firearm pointing, unlawful carrying of a handgun related to a prior felony, and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.