Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Woman shot, killed at home near North German Church Road

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 11:14:35-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed at a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Hovenweep Way on a report of a person shot around 1 a.m.

The area, is a residential area located near 42nd Street and North German Church Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female inside a residence with gunshot injuries.

Medics arrived, and the victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

IMPD homicide detectives have responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!