Woman shot, killed at home near North German Church Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed at a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Hovenweep Way on a report of a person shot around 1 a.m.

The area, is a residential area located near 42nd Street and North German Church Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female inside a residence with gunshot injuries.

Medics arrived, and the victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

IMPD homicide detectives have responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.