Woman shot, killed on Indianapolis near west side; man arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city's near west side late Tuesday night, and police have arrested a man in connection with her death.

Just before 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at a home in the 1400 block of West 34th Street, near 34th and Harding streets. That's close to where the White River passes under I-65.

When officers arrived, they found Ashley Renea Sanders inside the home with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

At 11:56 p.m., officers initially reported the victim was in critical condition, but said just five minutes later that she had died.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate. People at the scene cooperated with officers and provided a detailed description of the shooter, according to police.

Officers located the 38-year-old suspect nearby and took him into custody after a brief struggle. Detectives arrested the man on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Katie Gourley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Katie.Gourley@indy.gov. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.