Woman stabbed, killed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was fatally stabbed on the west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 6700 block of W. 15th Street.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female with injuries consistent with trauma.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and was pronounced deceased shortly after.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Officers detained a person of interest. Although no arrests have been made yet, police said they believe all parties involved have been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.