Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Woman's death in February near East 38th and Mitthoeffer investigated as a homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 10:28:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman's death in February is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Shanel Smith, 50, was found lying unresponsive in the snow around 2 a.m. Feb. 19 outside the Indyland Laundromat in the 9900 block of East 38th Street near Mitthoeffer Road.

Smith had no obvious signs of trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

PREVIOUS | Indianapolis police conduct death investigation near East 38th and Mitthoeffer

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!