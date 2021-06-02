Woman's death in February near East 38th and Mitthoeffer investigated as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman's death in February is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Shanel Smith, 50, was found lying unresponsive in the snow around 2 a.m. Feb. 19 outside the Indyland Laundromat in the 9900 block of East 38th Street near Mitthoeffer Road.

Smith had no obvious signs of trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

PREVIOUS | Indianapolis police conduct death investigation near East 38th and Mitthoeffer