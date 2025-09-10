Woman's death on Indy's west side ruled homicide after autopsy

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman found dead inside a home on Indianapolis' west side died by homicide, police said after an autopsy.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of Rockville Road around 7:24 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation.

Officers found an unresponsive woman inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially found no visible signs of trauma, but homicide detectives responded to investigate.

The Marion County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday and discovered internal trauma. The death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner's office will determine the exact cause and manner of death and release the victim's name after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact Detective TyAnn Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email TyAnn.Lambert@indy.gov.