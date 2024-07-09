Woman's remains found in woods on near Pleasant Run Trial southeast side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide after the remains of a woman were found in a wooded area on the city's southeast side.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. Keystone Avenue on Sunday morning after a caller reported finding possible human remains.

This is near the Pleasant Run Trial.

The remains were confirmed to be human by responding crews and determined to those of an adult woman.

The incident has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ingram with IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475.