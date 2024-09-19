YMCA daycare worker arrested for Reckless Supervision of Child in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A 20-year-old daycare worker in Madison County has been arrested on multiple felony charges after an investigation into abuse of a child at the YMCA Daycare at Madison Park Church of God.

According to Anderson PD, an investigation into allegations of abuse of a child at the daycare was launched on Aug. 27.

A detective with the department spoke with multiple witnesses and found probable cause to arrest the 20-year-old worker on Sept. 18.

The worker is not yet formally charged. Per WRTV policy, the suspect will not be named until formal charges are filed.

The woman faces preliminary charges of Reckless Supervision of a Child, Neglect and Confinement.

WRTV has reached out to the YMCA of Madison County for a statement and to ask about the woman's employment status.

