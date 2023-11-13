Yorktown volunteer firefighter charged with impersonating officer

DELAWARE CO. — A Yorktown volunteer firefighter has been charged with impersonating an officer and pointing a firearm.

Derek J. Rains, whose pickup truck had red and blue emergency lights, allegedly pulled an Indianapolis man over and held him at gunpoint.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sep. 25, a Yorktown police officer was on a call where an arrestee stated that the "police officer" that pulled him over had pointed a gun at him and stated "Don't move or I'll [explicit] shoot you."

The Yorktown officer knew from his observations at the scene that the "police officer" was actually off-duty Yorktown volunteer firefighter, Derek Rains.

The Yorktown officer also observed Rains vehicle parked directly behind the arrestee with emergency white and red lights activated.

The arrestee was transported to jail for his crimes, however the accusation of Rains impersonating an officer was still investigated.

According to the affidavit, Rains told officers that he was communicating with Delaware County Dispatch with his fire department radio and was aware that the arrestee was the suspect in a hit skip in Madison County, Indiana and that he could be

armed.

Rains also told at least one officer that he "chased" the man's vehicle with his vehicle and allegedly said he was a "special deputy" in Madison County, Documents reveal Rains also told officers on scene that he had pointed his gun at the man when he exited his vehicle.

From this evidence and the accounts of the man, who also believed Rains was an officer, the general consensus of police was that Rains was acting as a police officer during this incident.

Rains is charged with Criminal Confinement, a Level 3 Felony; Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony; Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony and Impersonation of a Public Servant, a Level 6 Felony.

