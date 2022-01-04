Young child killed in I-65 crash near Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — A young child died Tuesday in a crash on I-65 near Franklin in Johnson County, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrrine said.

The child was in a car seat in the back seat of a disabled car that partially blocked the left lane of the northbound side of the highway when the vehicle was rear-ended by a northbound pickup truck.

Rescue crews arrived and found the child entrapped in the heavily damaged car about four miles south of the Ind. 44 exit, Perrine said in a news release. They extricated the child from the car and worked to save the child's life. The child later died at an area hospital.

The driver of the car and the driver of the pickup were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Perrine said.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, Perrine said. The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-65 for about four hours while police investigated and crews removed debris.

The crash remained under investigation.